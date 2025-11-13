Youth held for pickpocketing during Akon concert in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old pickpocket allegedly caught attempting to steal a mobile phone during the Akon concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Abdul Kadir, was apprehended near Gate No. 14 of the stadium on November 9.

Kadir, who has a previous record of theft, was caught after he tried to flee with a stolen mobile.

The team recovered the stolen phone from his possession. Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI BM HIG