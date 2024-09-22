Youth held for raping 16-yr-old Dalit girl in UP village

Banda (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly raping a 16-year-old Dalit girl in a village in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

SHO Nagendra Kumar Nagar said a woman living in a village in the Kabrai police station area filed a complaint in the matter. She said she was sleeping with her son in one room on Saturday night and when she woke up at around 2 am, her 16-year-old daughter was not at home.

She kept looking for her daughter throughout the night but could not find her, the woman said.

On Sunday morning, the girl returned home scared and told her mother she was allegedly raped by one Arjun Kushwaha, following which the woman approached the police, the SHO said citing the complaint.

The accused was booked on rape charges and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Nagar said the survivor told the police that the accused Kushwaha is employed as a lineman in the electricity department and he often comes to her village to fix electricity lines, due to which he became acquainted with her.

According to the police, the accused allegedly lured the girl away on Saturday night and raped her.

The SHO said the medical examination of the victim has been done and Khushwaha was arrested from his village on Sunday evening. He will be produced in a court on Monday. PTI COR NAV RPA