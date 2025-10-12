Youth held for raping 19-year-old neighbour in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) A youth was arrested for allegedly raping his 19-year-old neighbour here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday when Prince Rawat (25) took the girl to a cafe.

The victim told the police that he rape her in the cafe, Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi said.

Prima facie, it appears that they were in a relationship and were neighbours.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR ABN HIG