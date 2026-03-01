Youth held for raping intellectually disabled teen in UP

Balrampur (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) A youth has been arrested for allegedly raping a teenager with intellectual disabilities, police said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Monu (25) alias Maqsood, police said.

The incident occurred on February 27 when the 13-year-old girl had come to the fields with her mother. On the pretext of giving a burger, Monu took the girl on his bicycle to a forest and raped her, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said.

When the mother did not find the girl nearby, she and her family members launched a search and found her in a distraught state.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered, the SP said.

Based on CCTV footage and witnesses during the investigation, Monu was arrested on Sunday. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG