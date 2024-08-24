Youth held for raping minor girl in Odisha

Jajpur (Odisha), Aug 24 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

The accused was identified as Uttam Singh of Nuagaon village in the same district, they added.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's mother, her 14-year-old daughter was sleeping alone on Monday night when Singh entered her room by breaking a window and raped her.

The victim's mother filed a First Information Report (FIR) with Tomka police, following which Singh was arrested.

A case has been registered against Singh under relevant sections of the BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Both the victim and the accused underwent medical examinations at a government hospital in Sukinda, said Pramodini Sahoo, the inspector-in-charge of Tomka police station.

The accused was presented before a local court which sent him to 14 days judicial custody, police added. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB