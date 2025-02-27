Youth held for raping minor girl in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) Police have arrested a youth for allegedly raping a minor girl at a village under the Nagra police station limits in Ballia district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on February 22 when the girl was allegedly raped by the youth from her village, police said.

Police have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint lodged by the victim's grandfather, Superintendent of Police, Omvir Singh, said.

"The accused, who was arrested following a tip-off, has been sent to judicial custody. Further probe is underway," the officer said. PTI COR ABN ARI