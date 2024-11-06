Youth held for raping nurse in UP's Chitrakoot

Banda (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) A youth was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old private hospital nurse in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district, police said.

Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh said Shubham Mishra, a resident of Shankargarh, was nabbed from Arawari turn at 5.30 am in connection with the case.

The incident happened in Bargarh Police Station area on October 26, the police said.

The victim's father had lodged a case of gang rape against three-four unknown youths, but investigation revealed that Mishra was the only person who committed the crime, the SP said.

Five different police teams were engaged to solve the case, he said, adding that a case of rape is already registered against the accused in Shankargarh Police Station. PTI COR KIS NB NB