Youth held for running over policeman in Kerala with car

Thrissur, Jun 16 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was arrested on Sunday for allegedly running his car over a sub-inspector of police here, during a vehicle inspection.

Alan (19) was arrested after the police traced the car's owner, his father.

Thrithala Sub-inspector, Sasikumar (51) was injured in the incident that occurred on Saturday night, police said.

"We found the vehicle parked in a suspicious manner in an isolated locality. When we approached the car, they reversed it and tried to escape, hurting Sasikumar," a senior police official told PTI.

Alan, son of a local businessman was in the car, along with Ajeesh, who is absconding.

The condition of the injured policeman is said to be stable. PTI RRT RRT ROH