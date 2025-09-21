Youth held for 'sexually assaulting' six-year-old in Kerala's Kalamassery

Kochi, Sep 21 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was taken into custody on Sunday for the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old girl at Kalamassery, and will be brought to the local police station for formal arrest, police said.

The accused, a neighbour of the girl, was tracked down in Marayoor, Idukki district, this evening.

Police said the youth "assaulted the girl multiple times over the past month," both at her home and at his residence, exploiting his familiarity with the family.

The incidents came to light after the girl confided in her parents, who lodged a complaint with Kalamassery police.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Anticipating police action, the accused had fled the area, but information from the cyber cell and inter-district coordination led to his capture in Idukki, officials said.

The girl has undergone a medical examination, and further investigation is ongoing, police added.