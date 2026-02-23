Youth held for stabbing woman multiple times in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) Police have arrested a youth on Monday for allegedly stabbing a woman multiple times with a sharp-edged weapon, officials here said.

According to the police, they received information regarding a woman being stabbed and rushed to the spot.

Rafia Bano suffered multiple stab wounds, including on her neck. They took her to a Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, for advanced treatment.

Police launched an investigation. The accused, Amarjeet Singh, in a bid to mislead the police, also attempted to injure himself with a blunt knife but was restrained in time.

They also recovered the weapon of offence.

The woman, Rafia Bano, is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be in a stable condition, police said.

An FIR has been registered at Gangyal police station under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway.