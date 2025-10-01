Youth held in Meerut for hurting religious sentiments

Meerut, Oct 1 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a social media post, police said on Wednesday.

Tushar Chauhan had allegedly uploaded a video on Instagram on September 30 containing derogatory remarks, which went viral.

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Fardeen, a resident of Baniyawala Khet, Khatta Road, Rashid Nagar, at the Brahmpuri police station, they said.

“Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Brahmpuri police station. Following an investigation, the accused was arrested by the station house officer along with a team,” a senior police officer said.

The accused has been produced before a court for further legal proceedings, officials said. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV