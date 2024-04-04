Youth held in Nashik for 'objectionable' social media post

Nashik, Apr 4 (PTI) A man was arrested in Nashik in Maharashtra for allegedly posting an objectionable social media message, a police official said on Thursday.

A mob had protested in front of Upnagar police station on Wednesday night demanding his arrest, the official added.

"Senior officials pacified the mob. However, some of them staged a rasta roko and pelted stones on vehicles on the Nashik-Pune highway. Traffic on the route was diverted for some time. The man who allegedly put up the post has been arrested. Further probe is underway," he said. PTI COR BNM