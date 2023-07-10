Youth held under POCSO for impregnating minor girl

Mangaluru, Jul 10 (PTI) A youth in Dakshina Kannada district has been arrested for having a physical relationship with a minor girl and impregnating her.

Police sources said the youth, identified as Karthik from Kalmandka village in Sullia taluk, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The arrest was made based on the complaint from the victim's mother at the Bellare police station in Sullia.

Sources said the girl had complained of stomach pain on July 7 and was admitted to the Sullia government hospital. After scanning, the doctors found that she was four months pregnant.

The girl was questioned and she revealed the name of Karthik. Later, the victim’s mother filed a complaint with the police. PTI MVG MVG SS