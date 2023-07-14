Youth, his partner found hanging from tree in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old youth and his 18-year-old partner were found hanging from a tree at a village here on Friday, police said.

According to police, Shalini and Mangal, who were in a relationship for the last few months, went missing on Thursday, following which a search was launched but the duo could not be traced.

On Friday morning, their bodies were spotted hanging from a tree at Sadharanpur village in the Ramnagar area, the police added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that as Mangal was already married to another woman, his relationship with Shalini had caused a dispute between their families, SHO Suresh Pandey said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Pandey said, adding that further probe is on. PTI COR SAB RPA