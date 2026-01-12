Youth in Andhra face uncertainty as govt fails to deliver on manifesto, claims YSRCP chief

Amaravati, Jan 12 (PTI) YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday alleged that the future of Andhra Pradesh’s youth was being pushed into uncertainty due to the state government’s "failure to honour key manifesto promises" on education and employment.

On National Youth Day, the opposition leader asked whether the NDA government was creating an environment where young people could work with the focus and purpose envisioned by Swami Vivekananda.

"Backstabbing the youth by breaching manifesto promises, the state government has placed the future of the youth and the state in peril," Reddy alleged in a post on 'X'.

He claimed that fee reimbursement dues have been pending for eight consecutive quarters, while Rs 4,900 crore and Rs 2,200 crore remain unpaid for initiatives implemented during his tenure as chief minister.

Reddy also alleged that the Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance promised in the manifesto has not been paid for the past two years, causing "distress among unemployed youth." According to the former chief minister, online certification courses introduced by the YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024 to enhance employability were "discontinued, further limiting opportunities for skill development." There was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP. PTI MS SSK