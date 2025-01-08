Youth in India being targeted through drugs to weaken country from within: Fadnavis

Thane, Jan 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that while India is emerging as a strong nation and the fifth-largest economy, its youth is being targeted through drugs to weaken the country from within.

Describing drugs as an "invisible enemy", he urged people to wage a war against the menace and fight it collectively.

Fadnavis was speaking at the inauguration of the 'Nasha Mukta Navi Mumbai' campaign, an ambitious initiative to make Mumbai's satellite city drug-free. The campaign has been launched by the Navi Mumbai police.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said, "This is the most important campaign undertaken by the Navi Mumbai police. But it is not just about Navi Mumbai. It is a battle for Maharashtra and Bharat. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a strong nation and the fifth-largest economy. But as we rise, our youth is being targeted through drugs to weaken the country from within." "Countries like Canada have lost their battle against drugs and resorted to legalisation. But Bharat is in a position to win this war. With robust coordination among states and districts, we will ensure that Maharashtra and the country become drug-free," he said.

Fadnavis emphasized the role of society in combating the drug menace.

"This is not a usual war. You can see and fight a visible enemy with strength, but fighting an invisible enemy like drugs requires society's collective strength," he said.

The chief minister also stressed the importance of educating youth about the dangers of drug abuse.

"Doing drugs is not cool. Drug addicts ruin their own and their family members' lives as well as the country's future. Mental strength is key to saying no to drugs and resisting peer pressure," he added.

"This fight against drugs is true 'desh bhakti' (patriotism). Even being an informer in this war is a great service to society," Fadnavis said, urging citizens to actively participate in the campaign.

This drive will be carried out throughout the state and Maharashtra will be made drug-free, the CM said.

Fadnavis concluded by encouraging everyone to become soldiers in the fight against drugs, saying, "Your determination to never touch drugs is the first step towards success for you, your city and your country." Bollywood actor John Abraham, who has lent his support to the campaign, was present at the event.

CM Fadnavis praised him saying, "John Abraham has seen everything in life, but has never fallen prey to drugs. He says no to drugs, and his involvement in this campaign will amplify the message. Celebrities have a larger reach and their words resonate deeply." Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe presented an overview of the drug situation in Navi Mumbai and talked about the steps being taken as part of the campaign. PTI COR NP