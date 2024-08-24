Youth injured in firing incident in Delhi's Paschim Vihar

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth was injured in a firing incident on Saturday between two groups in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said.

The victim suffered a bullet injury on his leg, they said.

According to a police officer, two groups of children were fighting in the locality in which some residents intervened and stopped the fight.

At the same time, one of the boys called his father who opened fire in the air. The victim, standing nearby, got injured, the officer said. He was rushed to the hospital. A PCR call was made and police reached the spot. A case was registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

The police suspect that the fight between the two groups broke out after an alleged sex trade racket was busted in the same locality on Friday on the complaint of the Resident Welfare Association, they said.

The investigation is being conducted from all angles, they added. PTI ALK HIG