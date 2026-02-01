Youth intercepted with suspected deer horn at Kochi Metro station

Kochi, Feb 1 (PTI) Police on Sunday intercepted a youth carrying a suspected deer horn at the Pettah Kochi Metro station here, officials said.

According to police, Ajith Sharma (28), a native of Uttar Pradesh, was detained around noon when his baggage was scanned as part of routine security checks at the metro station.

Officials at the luggage scanning point noticed a suspicious object and alerted the Kochi Metro police, who reached the spot.

The baggage was later opened in the presence of Sharma, and a suspected deer horn was recovered, police said.

The Forest Department was informed immediately, and its officials reached the station and took Sharma and the seized object into custody.

Officials said that while the seized item appeared to be a deer horn, its exact nature would be confirmed only after scientific examination.

The Forest Department will register a case and conduct further investigation, police added.