Youth is not a matter of age but mindset: J-K LG tells Young Leaders' Dialogue contingent

Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha on Wednesday virtually flagged off a 53-member contingent, which will participate in the 29th National Youth Festival 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue 2026' in Delhi, and said that youth is not a matter of age but of mindset.

Sinha urged the youth to make their dreams the sole purpose of their lives and to consider every challenge along the way as a lesson in discipline and patience.

"Youth is not a matter of age. It is the mindset. It is about courage, curiosity and the power to bring about change. I have complete faith in our youth's potential and their resolve to shape a developed India," he said, while interacting with the participants virtually.

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on January 12, the National Youth Festival, dedicated to youth empowerment and unity, is organised annually. In 2025, the festival was restructured as the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders’ Dialogue' to align with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047'.

The contingent will represent Jammu and Kashmir at the national event in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, from January 10 to 12.

Sinha emphasised that true leadership is defined not by personal achievements but by the ability to create opportunities for others.

"Develop future capabilities, focus on character-building and embrace lifelong learning. Be bold, be fearless, think beyond boundaries. Your courage, discipline, clarity and determination, combined with experience, will guide you in this journey towards Viksit Bharat," the Lieutenant Governor told the youth. PTI AB PRK