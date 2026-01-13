Youth key to realising 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goal: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said the youth are the pride of the state and their hard work and strong willpower will be crucial in achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Addressing a group of youths from Dungarpur at his residence here, Sharma said youth power has played an important role in development both in India and abroad.

He said the state's investor-friendly policies have created ample job opportunities for young people in sectors such as IT, industry and startups.

The chief minister said the government is focusing on the empowerment of youths from tribal-dominated areas and has launched several schemes for their overall development.

Urging youths from the Vagad region to adopt technology and innovate, Sharma said skill acquisition would enable them to become job providers.

He also cautioned the youth against substance abuse, saying addiction destroys families, careers and lives, and appealed to them to dissuade their peers from the habit.

According to an official statement, Sharma said the state government is taking continuous decisions to secure a bright future for the youth.

He said more than one lakh government jobs have been provided over the past two years, while recruitment for 1.43 lakh posts is currently underway.

Sharma added that the government aims to create six lakh employment opportunities in the private sector over five years, with more than two lakh jobs had already generated.

He claimed that no paper leak occurred during the government's two-year tenure and that 351 examinations were conducted in a transparent manner. He said the state is now "paper-leak free" and that the government is working in mission mode to make the youth self-reliant through entrepreneurship. PTI AG AKY AKY