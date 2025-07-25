Youth key to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of developed India by 2047: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Jul 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that India is a country of youth and they are the key to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'developed India' by 2047.

He acknowledged that this is an ambitious goal but expressed complete confidence that, with the energy and strength of the youth, it will be successfully achieved.

Saini was speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Inter-state Youth Exchange Programme 2025 in Kurukshetra.

Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship, and Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam was also present on this occasion.

Saini stated that a total of 600 youth participants and representatives from 23 states and union territories took part in the programme.

He said that the initiative provided a valuable opportunity for young people to connect, understand diverse cultures, and learn from each other's experiences.

The chief minister said, "Youth have come here from across the country—some from the North, some from the South, others from the East and West." "Your languages may differ, your food habits may vary, and your folk songs and dances may be unique. But the one thing that unites us all is our identity as Indians. That is our greatest strength and our shared pride." He said, "When you return to your respective states, share this enriching experience with your friends, families, and communities. Spread awareness about the importance of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and the spirit of 'Yuva Shakti, Rashtra Shakti'." He emphasised that such programmes not only foster cultural understanding but also strengthen national unity through the active participation of the youth.

Addressing the youth, Saini shared five key success mantras for leading a purposeful and impactful life.

He urged young people to maintain good health, view education not merely as a means to earn a degree, but as a tool to gain knowledge and practical skills, be aware of their responsibilities and duties as citizens, act as carriers of positive change in society by upholding values and integrity, and use technology wisely and constructively to contribute to personal growth and national development.

He emphasised that nation-building is not solely the responsibility of the government, but a collective duty of every citizen.

The chief minister said that the role of the youth is especially crucial, as they are the driving force behind shaping the nation's future.

The state government has given special emphasis to the skill development, employment, and health of youth.

Over the last ten-and-a-half years, 1.80 lakh youth have been appointed to government jobs in a transparent manner based on merit, according to an official statement. Additionally, over 2,000 job fairs have been organised across Haryana, through which employment has been provided to more than 1.06 lakh youth in the private sector.

To further strengthen job opportunities, the state has established a dedicated MSME Department aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and creating employment avenues for skilled youth.

Saini highlighted the state’s efforts to empower youth through targeted initiatives.

He informed that the Foreign Cooperation Department has been established to facilitate education and employment opportunities for youth abroad, as well as to attract foreign investment to Haryana.

In addition, the Haryana Skill Development Mission has been launched to provide training in both traditional and modern professions.

Under this mission, 1,14,254 youth have received skill training to enhance their employability.

The chief minister also mentioned that the state government has introduced several schemes aimed at the holistic development and empowerment of youth.

These include the Saksham Yuva Yojana, Drone Didi Scheme, Contractor Saksham Yuva Yojana, HARIHAR Scheme, IT Saksham Yuva, and various scholarship schemes designed to support education and skill enhancement.

Saini said that Haryana has taken a special initiative to implement the National Education Policy first and has linked education from school to university with skills in order to achieve its basic objective.

The state has successfully achieved the target of starting NEP-2020 in all universities and colleges by 2025.

He said that Haryana has established the country's first skill-based university — Shri Vishwakarma Skill University in village Dudhola, district Palwal.

He expressed his happiness that participants in the Youth Exchange Programme were also introduced to various modern skills. Urging the youth, he said, "Take pride in your traditional knowledge, but never hesitate to learn new skills." Minister Gaurav Gautam highlighted the importance of the Inter-state Youth Exchange Programme, describing it as a "Mini India" (Laghu Bharat) that provides young people from different regions of the country with a valuable platform to explore and appreciate each other’s cultures, traditions, and languages.

Referring to India as a country of youth, the minister stressed the need to empower and skill the youth to drive the nation's prosperity.