Youth killed and three others injured in a road accident in Kochi

Kochi, Oct 31 (PTI) A youth was killed, and three others sustained serious injuries when their car collided with a lorry at Irumpanam near here early Thursday morning.

The accident occurred around 4:30 AM on the Seaport-Airport Road here, the police said.

Ajith, a 26-year-old from Thiruvaniyur here, lost his life in the accident, it said.

The car crashed into the lorry, carrying cement and coming from the opposite direction.

The collision happened as the car lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle and hit the lorry, police said.

Motorists, who witnessed the incident, along with the fire force and Hill Palace police, pulled out the four young men from the car.

Ajith died on the spot, according to the police.

The other three sustained severe injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, it said.

All four individuals were hospitality management students at a private institution in Kochi, it said.

The car belonged to Ajith, police said.

A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that overspeeding was a factor in the accident. Meanwhile, CCTV footage showing the accident has surfaced in the media. PTI ARM HMP SA