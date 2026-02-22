Youth killed, another injured after speeding car runs over them in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was killed, and his cousin was seriously injured after a speeding car ran them over in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Sachin Meena (19), along with his cousin Ashish Meena (18), was walking towards their rented room in the Kati Ghati area when a speeding car hit them near the Jagannath temple.

The impact was so severe that Sachin was flung nearly two feet into the air and struck a tree, leading to his death on the spot, police said.

Ashish was dragged for a considerable distance by the car and suffered serious injuries.

Ashish has been admitted to a hospital in Jaipur, where he is undergoing treatment, police added. Further investigation into the matter is underway.