Youth killed as motorcycle rams Kochi Metro pillar

Kochi, Dec 15 (PTI) A 20-year-old youth has been killed after the motorcycle he was riding rammed into a Kochi Metro pillar, police said on Monday.

The deceased Bilal was a native of Pathanamthitta, police said.

The pillion rider, Sreeram of Kollam, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital. His condition is critical, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred at Muttom late Sunday night, when the duo were travelling on a motorcycle from Ernakulam towards Aluva.

Bilal was allegedly riding at high speed and lost control at a curve, and rammed into Metro pillar number 187, police said.

Bilal died on the spot, while Sreeram was rushed to a nearby hospital, they said.

Aluva police have collected CCTV footage to ascertain the exact cause of the accident as part of the investigation.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the post-mortem, police added. PTI TBA TBA ADB