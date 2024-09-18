Youth killed as scooter collides with bike on Sion bridge

Mumbai, Sept 18 (PTI) A 23-year-old youth was killed and three others injured in a collision between a scooter and a motorcycle on the Sion circle bridge in Mumbai on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at 3.45 am when the Activa scooter coming from the wrong side crashed into a Benelli 300 bike.

The collision caused serious injuries to Vighnesh Sarawade (20) who was riding the scooter and two men on the bike, police said.

Animesh More (23), riding pillion on the scooter, died in the accident, an official said.

All the injured persons were admitted to a civic-run hospital, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered at Sion police station. PTI DC NSK