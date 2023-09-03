Youth killed, his sister injured as her jlted lover attacks them using knife in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 3 (PTI) An engineering graduate was killed of stab wounds while his sister suffered injuries after a youngster attacked them with a knife at their house here on Sunday over an alleged love affair with the woman, police said.

A senior police official said the assailant barged into the house of the woman, who is pursuing homeopathy course, and attacked her and her brother with the knife.

"Her (woman's) brother died in the knife attack while she has been admitted to a hospital with injuries," the official said adding some local residents caught hold of the youth and alerted the police. He was taken into custody, the official said.

Based on preliminary investigation, another official said the woman had been "avoiding" the assailant of late and he went to her house today and argued with her reportedly angered over getting a cold shoulder in recent past.

The youngster took a knife from the kitchen following which the panicked woman ran into a room screaming and her brother, who was in another room, came to her rescue.

The youngster attacked the man with the knife resulting in his death. The woman was also later attacked and injured by her jilted lover.

Soon, the local residents rushed into the house and caught hold of the assailant, police said.

A case was booked and further investigations were on. PTI VVK HDA