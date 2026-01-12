Youth killed in road accident on marriage day in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Jan 12 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a KSRTC electric bus in Sreekaryam here early Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ragesh, a native of Chempazhanthy Chellamangalam.

He was scheduled to marry a woman from Kattaikonam later in the morning at a temple.

The accident occurred at around 1 am at Pangappara Manguzhy when the motorcycle rammed into the Swift electric bus, which was heading towards Vikas Bhavan after being charged at the Kaniyapuram depot, they said.

Sreekaryam police said an investigation has been launched and CCTV footage is being examined to ascertain the cause of the accident.

A case will be registered after a preliminary probe is completed, officials said.

Police said the families of the couple were reportedly opposed to the relationship, following which the duo had decided to solemnise the marriage at a temple and later register it.

They had also rented a house at Chanthavila for this purpose.

The accident occurred while Ragesh was returning home after visiting a relative’s house.

He suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot, police said, adding that the motorcycle was completely damaged in the collision.

The body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem examination, police said. PTI TBA TBA ROH