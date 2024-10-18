Youth killed in scuffle between two groups in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth died in a scuffle between two groups here, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Vivek Verma, a Katra Maharani village resident, allegedly had a scuffle with some people almost 20 metres from Budhau Maharaj Ghat Bhushiyava on Thursday night.

Verma got critically injured in the incident and was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Munshiganj where he was declared dead, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Harendra Kumar told PTI, "There is no communal angle. There was an enmity among these youths.” "They had a scuffle before coming to the ghat. No serious injury marks have been found on the youth’s body,” he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to nab the accused.

Advertisment

The police said the incident happened almost 200 metres from an idol immersion spot. However, the Additional SP said the incident has nothing to do with idol immersion. PTI COR NAV NB NB