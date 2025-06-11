Youth killed in sleep over land dispute in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Jun 11 (PTI) A youth was killed while sleeping on the terrace of his house over a land dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Narendra Singh (24), police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday night. When Singh was sleeping on the terrace of his house, and two men -- Bhojraj Singh and Mahendra Singh -- climbed to the roof, from the back of the house, with swords and attacked him.

Hearing the screams, Narendra's brother, Mahendra Singh, reached the terrace and when he protested, the accused threatened to kill him. Narendra was rushed to Pokaran Hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. Mahendra filed a complaint against the accused and said that they attacked his brother over a land dispute. Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI COR AG HIG