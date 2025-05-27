Youth killed in sword attack Mangaluru, prohibitory orders clamped

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 27 (PTI) A youth was killed while another was seriously injured after a gang attacked them with a sword in Bantwal on Tuesday, triggering communal tensions in the region, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rahim.

Following the assault, tension gripped the communally sensitive district prompting authorities to clamp prohibitory orders from this evening to May 30 till 6 pm.

According to Superintendent of Police, N Yathish, the incident occurred at Kuriyala when Abdul Rahim was unloading sand at a site along with his helper, when two youths arrived on a motorcycle with sharp weapons and attacked the duo.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment where Rahim was declared brought dead.

The police visited the site and conducted a probe to identify and nab the attackers, who fled the scene immediately after the assault.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who is the district in-charge Minister of Dakshina Kannada, said the killing of a person named Rahim near Kolathamajalu in Mangaluru is "condemnable".

The motive behind the attack is not clear. I have already spoken to Home Minister Shri @DrParameshwara, @DgpKarnataka and Law and Order ADGP in this regard.” Rao suspected that the incident was part of the sinister design to disrupt peace in Dakshina Kannada district.

“I have given strict instructions to the district administration to maintain law and order in the district. I appeal to the people not to listen to any rumours,” the Minister said.

The attack comes close on the heels of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty’s murder on May 1 in Mangaluru, the district headquarter town of Dakshina Kannada.

Eight people were arrested in connection with Shetty murder case. PTI AMP GMS GMS ROH