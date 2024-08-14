Youth `kills' stepfather for misbehaving with sister; arrested

Thane, Aug 14 (PTI) An 18-year-old man has been arrested at Kalyan in the district for allegedly murdering his stepfather after the latter `misbehaved' with his younger sister, police said on Wednesday.

His friend too was arrested for allegedly abetting the killing, said an official of Kalyan taluka police station.

The incident took place on Sunday night, he said.

The victim (32) lived with his wife, the stepson and stepdaughter in Kalyan, the official said.

As per the probe, he touched the prime accused's 13-year-old sister inappropriately, and repeated the act despite warnings.

On Sunday night, the accused took his stepfather to an isolated location, and stabbed him to death with the help of his friend. The body was found the next day, the official said.

After working on various leads, the police zeroed in on the accused and arrested him and his friend on Tuesday.

The names of the victim and accused were not disclosed. Further probe is underway. PTI COR MVG KRK