Youth kills teen sister in UP village for refusing to stop texting

Saharanpur: A teenage girl was allegedly shot dead by her brother here after she refused to stop texting on her phone, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident took place in in Shekhpura Kadeem village on Sunday night when Muskan (17) was allegedly using her mobile phone and her brother Aditya asked her to stop texting, ASP (City) Abhimaniyu Manglik said.

Muskan refused to listen to her brother and as the argument escalated, Aditya allegedly shot her using a country-made pistol, the ASP said.

Their mother Babita was in another room of the house when the incident took place, he said.

Advertisment

Locals rushed the victim to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead, he added.

The police said a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused, who is in his early twenties.

Locals said Aditya was opposed to his sister's relationship with a youth of another community in the same village.

The police are probing the case from all possible angles, the ASP said.