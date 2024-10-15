Youth loses Rs 1.20 lakh in extortion over obscene video call

Gurugram, Oct 15 (PTI) A youth has become the latest victim of cybercrime wherein a woman made an obscene video call and recorded the act, police said on Tuesday.

The accused later demanded money under the threat to defame the youth by uploading the video on social media, police said.

According to a complaint filed by Harish Madhwani, a resident of Gurugram, on September 30, he received a video call on Instagram. The caller showed an obscene video and recorded the call which lasted for 10-15 seconds.

"Soon after making my video, they said that they would share it with all my followers. Under pressure, I made payments of Rs 1.20 lakh through different transactions," Madhwani said in his complaint to the police.

Following the complaint an FIR was registered at cyber-crime police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Monday, said police.

A senior cyber police officer said that they are trying to identify the accused and they will be arrested soon. PTI COR HIG HIG