Youth lynched near illegal stone quarry in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills, three held

Shillong, Jan 10 (PTI) Tension prevailed in parts of Meghalaya's West Garo Hills after a youth was allegedly lynched by a group of people near an illegal stone quarry in the district's Rajabala area, prompting police to conduct overnight raids and arrest three accused, officials said on Saturday.

Police said a manhunt has been launched to arrest the illegal stone quarry owners who are strongly suspected to be behind the lynching.

Multiple teams are carrying out searches in Rajabala and adjoining areas to nab the remaining accused, they said.

West Garo Hills SP Abraham T. Sangma told PTI that the incident occurred when the victim and other members of a local NGO had gone to the quarry in the area on Friday afternoon in three vehicles to confirm illegal activities.

"Some of the NGO members who were travelling in an SUV managed to escape and later informed police about the incident," the SP said.

He said when police reached the spot, they found two vehicles at the site and the victim lying critically injured. The youth later succumbed to his injuries, while another person sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment, police said.

Sangma said three persons have been arrested so far following overnight operations, and further raids are underway to apprehend all those involved.

A case has been registered and investigation is in progress, he added.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma strongly condemned the incident, calling it a "heinous act", and expressed deep distress over the loss of a young life.

He extended his condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured a speedy and complete recovery.

The CM said police carried out multiple raids in West Garo Hills, leading to the arrest of three individuals, and assured that all those responsible would be brought to justice.

He also said the deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills is engaging with civil society organisations to constitute a peace committee to address concerns through dialogue.

Appealing for calm, Sangma urged the people of Garo Hills to maintain peace and communal harmony and not allow misinformation or rumours to disturb unity in the region.

Meanwhile, Bhaitbari and adjoining areas of Rajabala wore a deserted look on Saturday, with most shops remaining closed and vehicular movement negligible.

Additional police forces have been deployed in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure, officials said, adding that the situation is being closely monitored. PTI JOP MNB