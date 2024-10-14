Youth lynched, policeman injured in group clash in Bihar

Patna, Oct 14 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was beaten to death and a policeman was injured when two groups clashed over a petty issue in Bihar’s Patna district on Monday, police said.

Three people were arrested in connection with the incident that took place in the Lakhani Vigaha Math area of Danapur sub-division.

“Two groups of the locality clashed over a trivial issue on Monday morning. Police got information that a 20-year-old man was beaten to death by his neighbours. When the police reached there, a group of people started throwing stones at them and damaged a police vehicle,” the district police said in a statement.

One police personnel suffered injuries in stone pelting.

“Additional security personnel were immediately called and the situation was brought under control,” the statement said.

The body of the deceased, identified as Vishal Kumar, was sent for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is on, police said.