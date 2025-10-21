Youth, married lover commit suicide in UP village

Bijnor (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) A young man and his married lover allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in a forest here, the police said on Tuesday.

The couple took the extreme step on Sunday in Husainpur village in the Kiratpur police station area.

Station House Officer (SHO) Pushpa Devi said Lalit (19), son of Jograj, and Arti (29), wife of Jagmohan, were in a relationship. The two eloped on October 10 but were later brought back by the police.

On Sunday evening, the couple went to a nearby forest and allegedly consumed poison. They were rushed to a hospital, where both of them died during treatment on Monday, the SHO said.

She said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Arti had two children with Jagmohan. PTI COR ABN DIV DIV DIV