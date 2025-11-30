Youth, minor girl die by suicide in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A 20-year-old man and his alleged minor girlfriend committed suicide by consuming poison at separate locations in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (CO) Abhay Kumar Pandey said Vipul, a resident of Pipla village, allegedly consumed poison on Saturday and died shortly afterwards. On the family's request, the police handed over the body without conducting a post-mortem after completing the necessary formalities.

In a separate incident in the Syohara area here, the CO said, a 16-year-old girl allegedly consumed a poisonous substance soon after speaking to Vipul over the phone and died on the same day.

Preliminary investigation suggests that both deaths are linked to a relationship between the two, the CO said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI COR CDN SMV SMV MNK MNK