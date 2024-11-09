Youth, minor nephew shot dead in Bihar

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Nov 9 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth and his minor nephew were shot dead by some unidentified persons in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The incident took place in the Paru area of the district on Friday evening, a police officer said, adding that the deceased were identified as Raju Das (18) and his 14-year-old nephew Suraj Kumar.

According to police, they had come to their home in Mozama Village under the jurisdiction of the Paru police station of the district to celebrate the Chhath festival.

Das had come from Bengaluru, while Kumar came from Delhi.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police of Tirhut Division, Babu Ram, said, "The incident happened on Friday evening when Das and his nephew went to meet somebody after receiving a call. According to their family members, they did not return home till late at night." "Villagers found their bodies with bullet injuries near Sanichara Sthan, a village located about a Kilometre away from their home. The police later sent the bodies for post-mortem examination," the DIG said.

Forensic experts are collecting scientific evidence from the spot where the bodies were recovered.

The exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, the DIG said. The DIG also said Raju Das' mobile phone is still missing.

Advertisment

According to villagers, the motive behind the killings might be related to Das' love affair with a girl in his village.

A case has been registered and the police are investigating the matter from all angles, another senior official of the district police said. PTI COR PKD SBN SBN