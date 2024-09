Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old youth on Tuesday slipped into Ganga canal at the Khatoli police station area here during Lord Ganesh's idol immersion.

Rajiv slipped into deep water during the immersion in Ganga canal, SHO Brijesh Sharma said. He said that divers were trying to search for him in the canal. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK