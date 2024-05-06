Youth most important link to fulfil resolve of developed India: Prez Murmu

Dharamshala (HP), May 6 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday underlined the need to strengthen curiosity among the youth to enable them to keep pace with the rapid changes taking place in the fourth industrial revolution.

Advertisment

Speaking at the seventh convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh here, the President underlined the youth have immense potential for growth and are the most important link to fulfil the resolve of a developed India.

"We have to strengthen the curiosity and the desire to learn in the students to prepare them for facing the challenges of the 21st century as today we are in the fourth industrial revolution and new areas like artificial intelligence and machine learning are emerging rapidly.

"The speed and magnitude of change are very high and consequently, the technology and required skills are changing very quickly," Murmu said.

Advertisment

At the beginning of the 21st century, no one knew what kind of skills people would need in the next 20-25 years and similarly, many current skills will no longer be useful in the future, she said.

The focus, she said, should be on what to learn as well as how to learn.

When students learn independently, without any stress, their creativity and imagination take flight and they innovate, find solutions to problems and learn with curiosity, she added.

Advertisment

"The youth have immense potential for growth and are the most important link to fulfil the resolve of a developed India," the President said, calling on the youth to dedicate themselves to the country.

Murmu also had a message for teachers.

Education should be such that it makes students self-reliant and builds their character and personality. The aim of education is also to create awareness among the students about their culture, tradition and civilisation and the role of teachers is very important in this regard, she said.

Advertisment

"The scope of work of teachers is not limited to teaching only and they have the responsibility of building the future of the nation," she said.

Congratulating the students, the President said, "I have been told that girls have surpassed boys in getting gold medals, which is very appreciable as they have made a mark with their own efforts." On the occasion, Murmu also conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree on Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

Later, Murmu paid obeisance at the Chamunda Devi temple near Dharamshala.

The President is on a five-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from May 4 to 8. She is staying at Rashtrapati Niwas near Mashobra, about 14 km from Shimla.

On Tuesday, she would offer prayers at Sankat Mochan and Tara Devi temples, take a stroll on Mall Road, enjoy a cultural evening at Gaiety Theatre and join a dinner in her honour at Raj Bhawan. PTI COR BPL DIV DIV