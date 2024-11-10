Youth murdered in Bareilly, drugs recovered from crime spot

Bareilly (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) A 22-year-old youth was crushed to death with a brick in the Aonla area of Bareilly district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Two suspects have been detained in this connection and are being questioned, they added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek said that on Saturday night, information was received about Sharif Ahmed (22) being killed by some persons who allegedly hit him on the head with a brick.

Pareek said upon reaching the crime spot, the police team found drugs, including intravenous injections, from there.

Advertisment

Ahmed's family members said he was a drug addict A case has been registered based on a complaint by Ahmed's family members, the ASP said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem.

Pareek said the police are probing the sequence of events that led to the murder and teh exact cause of the death will be clear from the postmortem report.

Advertisment

However, two addicts from the neighbourhood have been detained and are being interrogated, he added. PTI COR NAV RPA