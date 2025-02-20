Youth murdered in Nashik Road area, probe on

Nashik, Feb 20 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was bludgeoned to death in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Thursday, a police official said.

The body of Ajay Shankar Bhandari also bore injuries inflicted with a sharp weapon, the official said.

"He was killed at a ground near Navale Chawl in Nashik Road area. His two-wheeler was found nearby. He was last seen at the Shivaji Jayanti procession on Wednesday. He had contacted his mother by phone at around 1:30am today," the official added.

A case of murder was registered and further probe is underway, the Nashik Road police station official added. PTI COR BNM