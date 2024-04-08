Youth murdered in 'revenge killing', assailants post 'celebration' video

Hyderabad, Apr 8 (PTI) A 23-year-old man, one of the accused in a murder case was allegedly killed here in the early hours of Monday in what appears to be a revenge murder, police said.

Advertisment

In a video, which was posted on a social media platform, two of the alleged assailants, holding knives, were seen purportedly celebrating the murder after the act.

At least four persons of a rival gang attacked the victim with knives near his rented house at Pragathinagar and he was stabbed multiple times resulting in his death, police said.

There were around 10-11 stab wounds visible on the body, a senior police official said based on preliminary investigation.

Advertisment

Four teams were formed to catch the assailants, who fled the scene, police said.

The victim was accused number three in the murder of one rowdy-sheeter which was reported in 2023 under S R Nagar police station in the city, police said, adding two months ago he came out of jail in connection with that case and had been staying in a rented premises in Pragathinagar under Bachupally police station limits.

A case was registered. PTI VVK GDK VVK SS