Youth must be conscious of their voting rights, duties towards nation: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday urged first-time voters to exercise their franchise responsibly, saying every vote plays a crucial role in the development of the country and the state.

Addressing a function on the occasion of National Voters' Day at his camp office in Sanganer, Sharma commended new voters and said the youth, as future leaders and nation-builders, must be conscious of both their voting rights and their duties towards the nation.

He said first-time voters should reflect on the future they want for the country and the state, as each vote contributes to shaping governance and development.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, the chief minister said becoming a voter should be celebrated as a festival as it reinforces faith in the strength of democracy. He stressed the need for young citizens to take responsibility for the direction of their lives and society.

Sharma called upon the youth to imbibe the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, draw inspiration from the sacrifices of freedom fighters and actively participate in nation-building by placing national interest above all else.

Highlighting the government's initiatives for youth welfare, the chief minister said strict action had been taken against those involved in paper leaks under the previous regime to protect the future of students.

He said the state government has provided over one lakh government jobs so far, while recruitment is underway for 1.43 lakh posts.

An examination calendar for recruitment to another one lakh posts has been released this year, he said, urging youth to prepare with dedication and hard work.

Local public representatives, newly registered voters and a large number of citizens were present at the programme.