Youth must be made aware of ancient sports to elevate rural sports: Himachal Deputy CM

Una (HP), Nov 7 (PTI) Awareness among the youth about ancient sports is essential to elevate rural sports to new heights, said Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

While attending the closing ceremony of the 36th Vainami Dangal held in Jakkhewal (Beatan) in Haroli on Thursday evening as the chief guest, he emphasised the need to foster a sports culture in villages so that the energy of the youth can be channelled in a constructive and positive direction.

Agnihotri also stressed the need to provide appropriate facilities to athletes and said that he is committed to providing all necessary facilities to rural sports talent, a statement issued here on Friday said.

This two-day mega prize Dangal was organised by the Sant Baba Dhangu Wale Maharaj Ji Temple Committee. On this occasion, Agnihotri sat with thousands of people and enjoyed the Dangal competition.

This annual Dangal is considered one of the largest in North India. This year, approximately 200 renowned wrestlers from various Akharas across the country participated.

On this occasion, the Dangal committee honoured the deputy chief minister, and later he announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh.

Punjab Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Jai Krishna Singh Rowdy and Ludhiana Mayor Inderjit Kaur were also present.