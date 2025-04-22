Youth must become active stakeholders in building a strong, self-reliant India: Om Birla

Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday exhorted the youth to become active stakeholders in building a strong and self-reliant India.

He called upon the youth to engage themselves proactively in nation building, innovation, and global leadership and to contribute meaningfully to India's growth story by participating in democracy, research, law-making, and technological advancement.

Birla was speaking at the Lovely Professional University's annual cultural festival and study grant awards, held under the theme 'One India, One World', near Phagwara.

The Speaker's speech struck a powerful chord with the youth, urging them to be proactive participants in shaping India's destiny, said an official statement.

Birla mentioned that India today is being recognised globally for its vibrant youth population who are excelling in all domains'technology, governance, academia, and entrepreneurship.

He encouraged the students to face challenges with resolve and to enrich India's global standing with integrity, innovation, and a sense of service.

Indian students represent the spirit of innovation, diversity and global leadership, he highlighted. With creativity, innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and moral conviction, the youth of India can steer this country toward becoming a model for the world, he added.

Stating that education must be a harmonious blend of traditional wisdom and modern innovation, Birla underlined the importance of preserving cultural roots while embracing the transformative power of technology and contemporary knowledge systems.

He emphasized that the timeless values enshrined in India's ancient educational traditions must serve as the foundation upon which modern advancements in science, technology, and pedagogy are built.

In a rapidly evolving global landscape, it is imperative that the education system nurtures not only skilled professionals but also socially conscious citizens, rooted in heritage and equipped to shape the future, he said, and stressed the importance of developing a sense of purpose among the youth, grounded in national identity, global vision, and social commitment.

Commending LPU as a symbol of India's educational progress, Birla noted that the university reflects the spirit of unity in diversity.

He called LPU a true microcosm of the nation's cultural richness, where students from every Indian state and over 50 countries study together in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual respect.

He observed that LPU has continuously adapted to the evolving needs of the times, offering world-class facilities while upholding Indian values and culture.

Om Birla reiterated his optimism about India's future and his deep faith in the younger generation.

He urged that as we move toward 2047, let us pledge to build an India that is not just developed but also just, inclusive, compassionate, and wise and let us work toward a world where India leads with values, and where every Indian contributes to the global good.

On the occasion, Birla congratulated the graduating class and encouraged them to carry the values of discipline, determination, and unity into their professional journeys, and to strive for excellence while remaining deeply connected to their roots.