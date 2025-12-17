Youth must become job creators, not just job seekers: Kerala Guv

Wayanad (Kerala), Dec 17 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday said that the goal of youth should not be limited to securing jobs, but should also include becoming employers by starting innovative enterprises.

Arlekar, in his capacity as Chancellor of universities in the state, was speaking after inaugurating the fifth convocation of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) at Pookode here, according to a release.

"The aim of the youth should not be confined to working after graduation. They should also strive to start innovative enterprises that can create employment opportunities for others," the governor said.

He told students that the state government was formulating and implementing several schemes to promote entrepreneurship among young people, and that a special cell for entrepreneurship development would be set up at the university, the release said.

Arlekar also appreciated the graduating students for signing and submitting affidavits pledging not to give or accept dowry, describing the initiative as a model for the entire state.

The governor further noted that a course in poultry science is offered by only two universities in the country, one of which is KVASU, calling it a matter of pride, the release added. PTI HMP SSK