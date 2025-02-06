Youth must counter external forces trying to mislead tribal traditions: Minister Durgadas Uikey

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 6 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey on Thursday called upon the youth to counter external forces attempting to mislead and alter tribal traditions.

Speaking at the "Yuva Kumbh" organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram (ABVKA), Uikey expressed concern over hidden influences working against the tribal society.

"The youth must take a stand against these forces," he said.

ABVKA national president Satyendra Singh also stressed the need to preserve and share tribal heritage.

"What we know and believe about our society must be expressed through various mediums," he told the young audience.

Speaking at the same event, Peethadheeshwar of Juna Akhara, Swami Avadheshanand Giri Maharaj, highlighted the need for seers to engage deeply with tribal communities.

"The Maha Kumbh of Sanatan culture cannot be complete without their inclusion," he said.

He urged the sadhus to frequently visit forest regions, interact closely with the tribal communities and share meals with them, emphasising that they are integral to the same Sanatan tradition.

"Just as tribal communities bring their traditions and culture to the Maha Kumbh with such natural grace, sadhus too must experience their simple and harmonious way of life," he added.

The event also featured speeches from Laxmanraj Singh Markam, Jitendra Dhruv, Meena Murmu, Dr Ram Shankar Oraon and Arvind Bhil.