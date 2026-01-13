Youth must embrace technology but not let it dominate them: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday called the nation's youth the true strength behind the vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' highlighting that they represent both the present and future of the country.

Addressing the valedictory session of a national conclave titled 'Viksit Bharat ka Sankalp aur Yuva', organised by Hansraj College at Vigyan Bhavan, she encouraged young people to embrace technology but cautioned against letting it dominate their lives.

The event, held to celebrate National Youth Day on January 12 in honour of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, featured an interactive session between the chief minister and the young participants.

Gupta shared her personal connection with the University of Delhi and mentioned her active involvement in student union activities, stating that interacting with students and their representatives is a particularly emotional and inspiring experience for her.

She remarked that college and university years are some of the most valuable phases of life, as they help develop confidence, knowledge, friendships, and leadership skills — all essential for building a strong foundation for the future.

Emphasising the significance of youth in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat,' Gupta noted that they are not only the future of the nation but also an integral part of its present.

She urged young people to take on the responsibility of propelling the nation forward with confidence, innovation, and energy. She stated that true progress for India on the global stage can only be achieved when development and heritage advance together. PTI VIT MPL MPL