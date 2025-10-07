Youth must focus on research to make India a leader in science, technology: UP Governor

Ballia (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday urged young people to advance in innovation and research to make India a global leader in science and technology.

Addressing the 7th convocation of Jananayak Chandrashekhar University, Patel emphasised the importance of research and innovation. She appealed to female students not to be distracted by temptations and to dedicate their lives to meaningful goals.

The governor highlighted various central and state government initiatives and stressed the need for environmental conservation. She also expressed concern over rising drug use among youth and the prevalence of live-in relationships, saying she would be pleased when every young person in the state is free from substance abuse.

Patel called for improvements in teaching and learning culture in universities, urging students to attend classes regularly and teachers to foster a culture of research alongside teaching.

At this year's convocation, degrees were awarded to a total of 19,560 students, including 15,878 undergraduates and 3,682 postgraduates, with female students forming the majority. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG